Penalty Miss for Dessers in Below Par Show but Heracles Win

Cyriel Dessers missed the chance to extend his goalscoring this season fluffing it from the penalty spot in the Eredivisie match against Waalwijk at the Erve Asito.

Dessers was on 15 goals going into Sunday’s game and could have remained the top scorer in the league had his penalty go in and Feyenoord’s Steven Berghuis still scored – as he did.

The Heracles forward couldn’t get his name on the scoresheet as the Heraclieden came from two goal down, chopped away and secure a 4-2 win over the visitors.

It was a difficult Afternoon for the 25 year-old as he couldn’t get anything past the Waalwijk goalkeeper.

He managed three shots on target, completed dribbles, but lost possession five times and the timing off his runs behind the defenders wen’t precise enough, as he was flagged for offside – thrice.

Nonetheless, Victory for Heracles thus move them within five points of a Europa League playoffs spot in the Dutch league.

The Forward will be looking forward to making his international debut after he got his first invitation, from Nigeria ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Nigeria will host the first-leg of the group L tie in Asaba on March 23, while the return leg is scheduled to be played in Free town, Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr announced a 24-man squad to execute the double header against Leone Stars and Dessers was one of two newcomers to the fold.

Later this week, Leone Stars head Coach Sellas Tetteh will be expected to name his squad for the qualifiers, a list that will be a blend of home of foreign based players.