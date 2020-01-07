Paulo Sousa highlights Maja’s finishing abilities

Girondins Bordeaux manager, Paulo Sousa has admitted that Josh Maja is one of the best finishers at the club.

Maja, 20, has been sensational for The Navy blue-and-Whites following his £3.5 million switch from Sunderland in January 2019.

The versatile forward has contributed 25% of Bordeaux’sLigue Un goals this term and hugged the headlines last December with a hat-trick in his side’s 6-0 hammering of Nimes.

Sousa revealed on the official Ligue 1 website that few are better than the Nigerian as far as finishing goes.

“Josh is one of our best players in terms of finishing. Every time he gets a good first touch, he can finish well even with very little space to work in,” Sousa was quoted on Ligue 1’s official website.

Maja has netted six goals and provided two assists for Bordeaux in 18 games so far.