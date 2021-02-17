Paul Samson’s wonderful curler sinks Rangers

Abia Warriors defeated Rangers 1 – 0 at the Okigwe township Stadium on Monday.

The hosts dominated the game from the start and were unlucky not to go ahead five minutes after kick off as perfect ball from Markson Ojobo feel kindly for Paul Samson, but his shot, deflected off a defender.

Rangers had their first attempt at goal in the 14th minute as Israel Abia fired at goal from the close range, but Ojo Olorunleke in goal for Abia Warriors pulled off a brilliant save to keep the scoreline level.

Abia Warriors’ persistent finally paid off five minutes before half hour mark as Samson put them in front with a very sumptuous curler from 25 yards.

Rangers responded and were almost leveled five minutes later, but Ojo again denied Shedrack Asiegbu from far range.

The home side were reduced to 10 men in the 60th minute as Daniel Wotlai was dismissed for a rash challenge.

Despite playing with a man less, Abia Warriors almost scored the second in the 71st minutes as Paul Samson watched attempt denied by the post.

Rangers piled on a late pressure, but the hosts held for the maximum points which takes them to 17th position on the log with nine points.