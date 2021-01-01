Paul Onuachu was Nigeria’s Best in 2020 – Amokachi

Paul Onuachu was Nigeria’s best player in 2020 and the Forward has certainly caught the attention of Europe’s top sides according former Super Eagles Coach, Daniel Amokachi.

Onuachu has netted 15 goals this campaign for KRC and tops the Jupiler League scorers chart.

The 26 year-old, who is in his second season at the Club, could soon be on the move Amokachi said.

‘Paul Onuachu was our best player in 2020 and you’d agree it’s not just a Nigerian thing but he has been very good in the League for his goals,’ Amokachi told footballlive.

‘The structure of the league suits his game, but I’m certain that with his quality and what we’ve seen him do, there’s a good chance he’ll be on the move.

He joined Club Brugge as an 18 year-old and won the Belgian Ebony Shoes Award – an honor in Belgium given annually to the best African or African origin player in the Belgian Pro League.

Amokachi won the inaugural award in 1992 and went on to do so again a year later. He revealed Onuachu is seen as his protege as far as his goal scoring exploits are concerned.

‘Belgian football journalists are in awe of the Player and liken his success to what I perhaps did at Club Brugge.

‘The way he’s going, it’s almost certain that Onuachu will end up winning the award, if he continues on this path.’

However, the former Striker admits the standard of the football plummeted over the years, but insists the Jupiler League is one of Europe’s biggest scouting grounds.

‘Sure, the times are different now. When I played in Belgium we had teams winning European club competitions.

So, yes the quality isn’t the same, but there are players with big potentials coming through almost every season.’