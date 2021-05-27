Paul Onuachu Uncertain of next Move after certain Genk Exit

Paul Onuachu has revealed his uncertainty about continuing his stay with Belgian Pro League side Genk beyond the summer.

Onuachu, 26, delivered spectacular performances in the 2020-21 season, helping the Blue and White to finish as runner-up and qualify for the Champions League.

The Nigeria international bagged 35 goals across all competitions for John van den Brom’s men.

The eye-catching showings saw him crowned as the Belgian Pro League Player of the Year, his 33 goals in the division also ensured he scooped the Golden Boot award.

Onuachu has two years left on his current contract but he is unsure about seeing out the deal, with a number of European clubs believed to be interested in his signature in the summer.