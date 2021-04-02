Paul Onuachu Reminds Me of Rashidi Yekini – Amokachi

Paul Onuachu’s performance for Nigeria during the recent international break is drawing comparisons with Legendary Nigerian Striker Rashidi Yekini.

Onuachu scored the match winning goal against Benin Republic in a 1-0 victory in the 2021 AFCON qualifier.

Three days later, in another AFCON qualifier, he smashed home a fine half volley to wrap up a 3-0 win when Nigeria hosted Lesotho.

The Forward’s newly found goalscoring form on the international stage – after an 8 game drought, has been something of a sensation and it prompted comparison that his marksmanship are similar to Yekinis’.

On his radio show, “The Bulls Pit” on Brila FM, former Super Eagles Forward Daniel Amokachi opined there were clear similarities between Onuachu and Yekini.

“When I saw his goal against Lesotho it reminded me so much of Yekini, to be honest,” said Amokachi, who also Coached Nigeria.

“The way he executed that strike was exactly how ‘Egbon’ Yekini would have done it. When I look at Onuachu and how he plays inside the box, its the closest quality we’ve seen since Rashidi Yekini.”

Amokachi and Yekini shared the locker room in what is widely regarded as Nigeria’s golden generation.

The duo won the AFCON title in 1994 and qualified Nigeria for its first FIFA World Cup.

Rashidi Yekini scored a record 37 international goals for Nigeria and finished as top scorer of the 1994 AFCON on the way to helping Nigeria win the title.