Paul Onuachu reigns supreme atop the Power Rankings

On the back of the Super Eagles team list released on Tuesday, KRC Genk Striker Paul Ebere Onuachu remains top of the Nigerian Power Rankings as he continued his sizzling form with another goal lasts weekend.

I guess Onuachu must be feeling hard done by as he was only selected in the National Team’s standby list despite being Africa’s most prolific striker in Europe this season.

Another striker who has been in the National team wilderness, bagged a brace in the Serie A.

Simy Nwankwo, who is now the all time leading goalscorer at Crotone with 56 goals, enters the power rankings for the first time this season.

There was not much movement this week on the Power Rankings except from the ‘Oyibo Wall’ of William Troost-Ekong & Leon Balogun, who took advantage of Terem Moffi’s slight dip plus their impressive performances for Watford and Scottish title winning Rangers.

The other players maintained their spots and their positions as a result of their individual contributions at their respective clubs.