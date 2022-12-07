Paul Onuachu on target in KRC Genk win

Striker Paul Onuachu was on target for KRC Genk as they came from behind to see off SC Heerenveen 3-1 in their first friendly encounter since the World Cup break.
Antoine Colassin got the first goal for SC Heerenveen in the 30th minute but Genk leveled through Mbwana Ally Samatta ten minutes after to end the first half level.
Coach Wouter Vrancken totally overhauled his starting 11 and introduced the in form Paul Onuachu in a bid to control the game and also spread minutes across his squad.
The Big striker duly delivered and was a menace alongside Nicolas Castro, who put Genk in the lead in the 66th minute, Heerenveen pushed for a leveler but Onuachu shattered any hopes of a come back for Heerenveen when he stepped up to covert from the spot to wrap up victory for the Belgian side.
Paul Onuachu and his teammates will be aiming for full fitness as they prepare for a round of 16 cup clash with RSC Anderlecht in two weeks time.