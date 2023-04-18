Paul Onuachu not on Cloud 9 with the Saints

A deadline day move in January from KRC Genk for Paul Onuachu was a dream come true, and recently, the Forward himself recounts how a Premier League had also been top of his ambitions.
However, three months after he was snapped up by the struggling Southampton Onuachu seem to have drifted into football oblivion.
As first choice forward and with a bucket load of goals to his name, the 28 year-old was having a stellar season in very familiar territory.
Despite missing the opening three games of the season, Onuachu quickly asserted his dominance in the Jupiler League, garnering 16 goals in 19 matches – and he didn’t start scoring until his sixth game back from the abductor injury he suffered in pre-season.
Southampton have reached a FULL agreement with Genk to sign Paul Onuachu.
The striker has 16 goals in 18 league games this season.
The Saints have been given an extra hour in England to complete the transfer of Onuachu. pic.twitter.com/h2ZaziW91x
