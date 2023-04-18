Paul Onuachu not on Cloud 9 with the Saints

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Photo | southamptonfc

A deadline day move in January from KRC Genk for Paul Onuachu was a dream come true, and recently, the Forward himself recounts how a Premier League had also been top of his ambitions.

However, three months after he was snapped up by the struggling Southampton Onuachu seem to have drifted into football oblivion.

 

As first choice forward and with a bucket load of goals to his name, the 28 year-old was having a stellar season in very familiar territory.

Despite missing the opening three games of the season, Onuachu quickly asserted his dominance in the Jupiler League, garnering 16 goals in 19 matches – and he didn’t start scoring until his sixth game back from the abductor injury he suffered in pre-season.

Expectedly, he would need time to adjust to playing in England or a team unsettled and under pressure to justify his €18 million transfer fee.

He has made 8 appearances in the Prem for the Saints – started three and came off the bench five times – but he is yet to announce himself on the biggest stage in his club career yet.

New Saints’ boss Rubén Sellés has been pragmatic in his approach, and he ought to be with the team sitting at the base of the table.

Paul Onuachu doesn’t have the luxury of games and time ; he desperately needs to find his form and be consistent at the one job he he brought on board for – score goals.

Southampton have lost 8 and drawn 2 of their last 12 games, and by the time the fixture against league leaders, Arsenal, comes around, there’ll be only six matches left in the season and the chance to escape relegation ever so slim.

Meanwhile, there’s a developing situation in Belgium, where only two points separates leaders Genk and second placed Royale Union SG. There’s a chance of at least winning a league medal for Onuachu, but even that now is in jeopardy.

