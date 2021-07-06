Partick Thistle 0-1 Rangers : Aribo, Balogun get Minutes in Pre-season Win

Scottish Premiership champions Glasgow Rangers got their pre-season underway with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Partick Thistle at Firhill on Monday night.

In a first half with few clear-cut chances, Rangers had the first real opportunity to break the deadlock but Jermain Defoe saw his close range effort saved by goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.

Manager Steven Gerrard made ten changes at the break, with Nigerian trio Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey among the new entrants.

New signing from Bournemouth Nnamdi Ofoborh was not included in the squad list for the test game.

Rangers preparations will continue in the coming week before they head to the Wirral on Saturday lunchtime to face Tranmere Rovers.

RANGERS FIRST-HALF XI: McCrorie; King, Edmundson, Simpson, Maxwell; Williamson, Mayo; Middleton, Wright, Jones; Defoe.

RANGERS SECOND-HALF XI: McCrorie; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Kelly, Davis; Hagi, Roofe, Aribo; Itten.

SUBS NOT USED: Wright, Lowry.