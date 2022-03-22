Partey leds Ghana’s 27-man squad against Nigeria… Dennis Emmanuel arrives Super Eagles camp

Ghana head Coach Otto Addo has named a 27-man squad with Thomas Partey as the headliner, of course it has to Partey’s shoulders the Black Stars rests on in this crucial final round of the World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.
Partey has been in such great form lately and even scored in Arsenal’s 2-1 win away at Leicester City.
The DM was voted the team’s player of the month for February and was definitely the first name on the Black Stars’ list released on Tuesday, two days before the first leg against the Super Eagles in Kumasi.
All the Black Stars players selected – save Dennis Korsah – are based in Europe and arrivals have been in batches much like the case with their opponents.
Black Stars squad for play-offs against @NGSuperEagles #BringBackTheLove #BlackStars #GoBlackStarsGo #WCQ2022 #GHANGA pic.twitter.com/5h0HQuQ7Nr
— Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) March 22, 2022
On Tuesday morning, the Super Eagles confirmed the arrivals of Calvin Bassey, Innocent Bonke, Kenneth Omeruo, Emmanuel Dennis and Joe Aribo to bring the number in the Eagles’ Abuja camp to 18.
Update! Kenneth Omeruo is in…18 players in camp now…Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Aina, Onyeka, Ighalo, Akpeyi, Musa, Etebo, Iheanacho, Abdullahi, Uzoho, Simon, Dennis, Aribo, Bassey, Bonke, Omeruo #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/bqI3QgjuKE
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 22, 2022