Part Two: NPFL 2019-20 Top Performers

We continue from our first part in our tribute to each club’s NPFL 20 heroes.

Dakkada FC

FEMI AJAYI, Forward

The Number: 6 Goals, 7 assists (Most Goal contributions for his Club)

“Femi isn’t a talker but he will bully you in your own territory unapologetically and combine it with swagger like Zlatan Ibrahimovic.”

Caleb Esu’s men are the Cinderella stories of NPFL20. They exude that character in all fronts, most particularly in their style of play.

“The Chosens” are an embodiment of team spirit, yet Ajayi stands out.

Ajayi’s forward pressing, an aggression that oozes memories of the Italian forwards of old and an eye for goal similar to their predators, reveal a complete forward.

His hold up game unfold an old fashioned target man, while his penalty area instincts showcase a fox in the box. His breed is dying out.

The Chosen would do one heck of a job to hold on to him in the summer.

Warri Wolves

ABU AZEEZ, Attacking Midfielder

The Number: 3 Goals, 4 assists (Most Goal contributions for his Club)

“It takes great versatility and dexterity to be revered on two turfs.”

A moment that summarily defined Abu was his second goal of the season, after receiving a pass in the box, he flicked it up before firing into the net.

A classy number 10 – Abu is not content with just creating opportunities for his teammates. Like an Octopus, Abu is everywhere, up, setting up his teammates, down, winning the ball back for them.

In a team of seasoned campaigners, he is the glue that bonds past and present.

Heartland FC

IKECHUKWU EZENWA, Goalkeeper

The Number: 6 Clean Sheets

“His confidence is on another level, almost as though he is impenetrable.”

All questions about why he is a Super Eagle from his manager were put to bed in one game.

Ezenwa’s NPFL 20 in highlight reels include; multiple penalty saves, a triple save where he absolutely stood no chance, more cat-like reflexes, and his customary displays.

He is always missed when absent. His captaincy and command of the team fits like hand and glove. Ezenwa is 33 – a veteran of the NPFL and will definitely go for longer.

Kano Pillars

AUWALU ALI, Wide Forward

The Number: 11 Goals, (Most Goals for his Club)

“He never gives up a chance to score.”

Beating the legendary Rabiu Ali to a player of the season at your club in itself is an achievement.

The man called Pele still dishes out masterclasses, evidenced after Pillars picked up form upon his return from suspension. However, Auwalu has made all of Rabiu’s work easier.

It’s already a common theme this season seeing both of them link up. Auwalu’s strength is his panache.

He is targeting Ahmed Musa’s goal record already, and with 13games to go, it’s a big possibility.

Wikki Tourists

IDRIS GUDA, Midfielder

The Number: 7 Goals, (Most Goals for his Club)

“He controls the game like a Matador does his bull.”

Usman Abd’Allah likes his skippers assertive and his midfielders creative and decisive. Guda embodies all.

It’s no coincidence he has 7goals already and has had most of them under his new gaffer.

His deceptive frame reflects his style, which is filled with shoulder feints, nutmegs and a conman behavior in and around the area.

He is the heartbeat of the Bauchi side, should he continue the form, it would help his side in the league and Aiteo Cup.