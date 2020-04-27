Part Three: NPFL 2019-20 Top Performers

We continue from our second part in our tribute to each club’s NPFL 20 heroes…

Abia Warriors

JIMOH ONI, Forward

The Number: 6 Goals, (Most Goal contributions for his Club)

“Oni owns the game like a business mogul does his empire.”

A finesse merchant. Oni is a premium footballer. He is already been touted for a big move. Such is his talent, he embodies the style of the Warriors.

Pressing relentlessly, while combining it with an extremely nimble footwork.

Sunshine Stars

ANTHONY OMAKA, Attacking Midfielder

The Number: 5 Goals, (Most Goal contributions for his Club)

“Tony’s knowledge of the game is incomparable. He sees the unseen.”

Omaka’s ability to read the game and tell where the ball should be six passes in advance makes him the Akure Gunners’ shining star.

His goals have been great, but it is his overall contribution that earns him a place on the log.

Nasarawa United FC

CHARLES OHANACHOM, Forward

The Number: 6 Goals (Most for his club)

“An elder statesman’s quality will always shine through, just like his.”

The former Enyimba striker continues to show that class is a permanent act, even in old age. Ohanachom’s goals and industry have kept Nasarawa’s head above water, so far. They could have drowned without him.

Jigawa Golden Stars

ALI KALLO MARO, Forward

The Number: 5 Goals, (Most Goals for his Club)

“He has too much energy to burn, a deadly weapon.”

In what has been a season with few bright spots, Jigawa’s Ali KalloMaro shines brightest.

The bulky player may not even go down with them when their relegation is confirmed. He has looked at home in the NPFL.

Running games and making his team tick. If only the other ten players were always close to his level.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah

CHARLES OKAFOR, Defender

The Number: 25apps, (Most for his Club)

“He is as cool as ice yet hot like fire.”

While Tony Shimaga got the plaudits for been Rangers ever present, Charles Okafor in Nnewi who boasted the same record knuckled down.

As Shimaga burned out from an avalanche of games, getting a red card just before the break, Okafor rose to the occasion, running FCIU like the marshal he is.

His balancing act renders him one of the league’s underrated men. He is the oil that keeps the engine of the Anambra Warriors running.