Parma Punish Udinese, Ekong Subbed off for the First time since May 2019

William Troost-Ekong got 80 minutes of action in Udinese’s 2-0 defeat to Parma in the Serie A on Sunday.

Ekong made his 21st start for Udinese in all competitions dating back to May 2019.

The 26 year-old Center Half, however, did not play for the duration on Sunday and was subbed off for only the second time in 23 games as a starter.

He started the day off with a yellow card in the 30th minute but steadied gradually to finish decent.

Against the Gialloblu inside the Ennio Tardini Stadium, the Nigeria International won three aerial battles and made just one successful tackle.

None of which was able to stop the hosts scoring early with a 19th minute strike through Riccardo Gagliolo before Dejan Kulusevski doubled in the 34th minute.

The defeat leaves Udinese in the bottom half of the table in 14th spot, but are just seven points off a Europa League place.

After the game, Udinese Manager, Luca Gotti said he would review the game to see areas where his team struggled and the positives.

“The game has just ended and I have yet to analyze it in detail. We need to understand what went well and what went wrong, as well as try to understand if something has changed in the hierarchies . ”

More Minutes for Chukwueze as Villarreal Seal Hard Fought Victory Away to Alaves

Samuel Chukwueze played the entire duration in Villarreal’s 2-1 away win over Alaves on Saturday.

It was only the 8th league game Chukwueze had completed in his 20 appearances for the Yellow Submarines.

So far this season the Nigerian has scored three goals and an assist, none of which he managed to improve on the night.

Villarreal took the lead at the Estadio de Mendizorroza after 10 minutes through Colombian Carlos Bacca.

The hosts pulled level in the 80th after Lucas Perez put Joselu through.

And just when it looked like the sides will share the spoils, Fernando Nino struck in the 89th for the winner.

Victory over Alaves moved Javier Calleja’s men to 7th position on the log, and just three points off a Europa League spot.