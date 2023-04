Real Sociedad's Nigerian forward, Sadiq Umar is on the path to full recovery after suffering a torn muscle in his right knee since September 2022.

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has continued his red hot four for KRC Genk and fired himself to the top of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League scoring charts, after netting a haul in his side's 4-1 victory against Charleroi on Friday night.