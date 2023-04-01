Paris FC ties Chiamaka Nnadozie Down Until 2025

By
Adebanjo
-
0
29

Chiamaka Nnadozie has extended her contract with French Division 1 Féminines side Paris FC.

Nnadozie joined Paris FC in 2019 and has since become the team’s first choice, winning individual honors and helping the team seal a UEFA Women’s Champions League spot last season.

On Friday, the Club announced the deal, hours before the team’s league match against EAG Guingamp which eventually ended 2-2.

Speaking on the contract extension Nnadozie said, “ I am very happy to continue the adventure here, at Paris FC.

“I thank the club and management for their trust. I can’t wait to realize all my biggest dreams with Paris FC, win trophies and write the history of the club.”

Meanwhile, the 22 year-old will return to action with Nigeria for an invitational tournament in Turkey.

She has been called up by Super Falcons head Coach, Randy Waldrum for the friendlies which will help the team prepare for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here