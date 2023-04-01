Paris FC ties Chiamaka Nnadozie Down Until 2025

Chiamaka Nnadozie has extended her contract with French Division 1 Féminines side Paris FC.
Nnadozie joined Paris FC in 2019 and has since become the team’s first choice, winning individual honors and helping the team seal a UEFA Women’s Champions League spot last season.
On Friday, the Club announced the deal, hours before the team’s league match against EAG Guingamp which eventually ended 2-2.
Speaking on the contract extension Nnadozie said, “ I am very happy to continue the adventure here, at Paris FC.
“I thank the club and management for their trust. I can’t wait to realize all my biggest dreams with Paris FC, win trophies and write the history of the club.”
The journey continues , i give God all the glory . @PFC_feminines thanks for the trust and encouragment ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/AVfWSeOaCk
— Nnadozie chiamaka (@Nadoziechiamaka) March 31, 2023