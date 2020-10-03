Panic in Liverpool? Sadio Mane out for Weeks

Senegal and Liverpool star Sadio Mane will be out of action for at least two weeks, after the English Premier League club confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mane will miss this weekend’s trip to Aston Villa as well as Senegal’s international friendlies against Morocco and Mauritania because he has to self-isolate for the required stipulated period.

The 28 year-old scored in last weekend’s 3-1 won over Arsenal but missed the League cup clash against the Gunners.

His test result came through Friday and now Jurgen Klopp will have to wait to find out if his Talisman will be ready for the first Merseyside Derby of the season.

Liverpool say the Senegal winger has “displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall”.