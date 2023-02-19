Panetolikos FC signs CHAN Eagles Midfielder

Afeez Nosiru joins Panetolikos FC

Afeez Nosiru has completed his transfer from Kwara United to Greek side Panetolikos FC.

News of the Midfielder’s signing was announced Saturday, He was acquired by the Greek club on a season-long deal with the option of another.

Nosiru, who already featured for Kwara United this season – 4 appearances – will join first team training immediately and is likely to make his debut this month.

Panetolikos FC are 9th on the Greek Super League table, they’ll face Ionikos Today (Sunday).

