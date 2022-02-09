Palmeiras halt Al Ahly’s FIFA Club World Cup final aspiration

Mohamed Hany during the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 Semi Final match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly at Al Nahyan Stadium. (Photo by Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Al Ahly have yet again failed in their bid to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup following a 2-0 defeat to Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras on Tuesday.

Pitso Mosimane’s side conceded in each half Raphael Veiga (39′) and Dudu (49′) both scored before Ayman Ashraf was shown a straight red late on as the Brazilian side closed out a comfortable win.


The victory sends Palmeiras into the final, their first ever in the competition.

Meanwhile last year’s bronze medal winners will return to face the loser between Chelsea, European champions and AFC champions Al Hilal.

