Palmeiras halt Al Ahly’s FIFA Club World Cup final aspiration

Al Ahly have yet again failed in their bid to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup following a 2-0 defeat to Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras on Tuesday.
Pitso Mosimane’s side conceded in each half Raphael Veiga (39′) and Dudu (49′) both scored before Ayman Ashraf was shown a straight red late on as the Brazilian side closed out a comfortable win.
The victory sends Palmeiras into the final, their first ever in the competition.