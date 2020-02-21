Paderborn boss rules Jamilu Collins out of Bayern Munich tie

SC Paderborn manager Steffen Baumgart has stated that Jamilu Collins will not be available for today’s German Bundesliga encounter against Bayern Munich.

Collins has been a mainstay in Paderborn’s defence since playing a crucial role in their promotion to the elite division last season.

The Super Eagles star has featured 19 times already this term and will miss today’s clash at the Allianz Arena due to exhaustion.

However, German defender Gerrit Holtmann is expected to come in place of the Nigerian.

Steffen Baumgart’s troops are aiming to avoid the drop and lost the reverse fixture last year with Collins scoring a stunner in the 3-2 defeat.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, the German tactician said Collins has played too many games and will be given a rest today.

“We have to give him (Collins) rest because he has played through the past two and a half years at a high level,” Baumgart told DAZN.

“It is not a serious diagnosis, but simply exhaustion.”

The former HNK Rijeka defender has also been cautioned six times for Paderborn.

Paderborn are rock bottom in the Bundesliga with 16 points from 22 games