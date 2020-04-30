Oyinbo Wall is Ekong’s Favorite Super Eagles Center Back Pairing

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong says he enjoys playing with national teammate Leon Balogun in defence.

Ekong has been mainstay in the Nigeria national team since making his debut in an AFCON qualifier against Chad in 2015.

He formed a formidable partnership with Balogun, as they were the first-choice pairing for coach Gernot Rohr before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

In an Instagram Live chat with Super Eagles Media Team, Troost-Ekong, despite having partnered Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem and Semi Ajayi, said he enjoyed his partnership with Balogun the most.

“There have been many different partnerships I have had. Again, over the last five years, the games I have played, most of them were with Leon,” Troost-Ekong said.

“He has been very good; I think we have a good understanding. Leon has more experience; he came one year before I played my first game for the Super Eagles.”

“He is like a big brother to me and it has been good playing with him, I have learned a lot from him as well.

“It always makes it easier when you have the same kind of mentality because you can understand each other well and you make good decisions together.”

Meanwhile, Ekong and Balogun will look to feature prominently for the Eagles when normalcy returns to the world of football as Nigeria take on Sierra Leone in a 2021 Afcon qualifying fixture.