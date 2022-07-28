Oyewusi powering FK Žalgiris’ Champions League quest

FK Vilniaus Žalgiris sealed their spot in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round with a 3-0 aggregate win against Malmo.
On Wednesday, the Lithuanian champions hit 10 men Malmo 2-0 at the Eleda Stadion, goals from Mathias Oyewusi (34′) and Renan Oliviera (52′) secured a second-leg victory.
Oyewusi started the game, but was replaced in the 57 minute – he has not completed a game in his four appearances in the UCL qualifiers.
FK Žalgiris also won the first leg of the tie, a single goal decided the home game 8 days prior.
So far this season in the UCL qualifiers, FK Žalgiris have scored 5 goals conceding 1. There have been four different scorers.
Oyewusi has netted twice for the Green and Whites – the team’s top scorer – in the UCL.