PAOK earned a late draw in the first-leg Europa Conference League play-off match against Rijeka at home in the Toumba Stadium on Thursday.

Niko Galesic’s 90+4 minute own goal saved PAOK from a embarrassing defeat in the encounter, as Rijeka almost ran out with the win from a 33rd minute goal.

Midfielder Anderson Esiti came off the bench in the second-half and had a decent game.

Esiti and his teammates will now seek redemption in the return-leg at the Stadion Rujevica.