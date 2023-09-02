Owan-Enoh dedicated to Women’s Sports Development

The Minister of Sports Development, John Owan-Enoh has reaffirmed his commitment to improve the sector, during an interactive session with key stakeholders in the industry.

Owan-Enoh met with Sports media Executives and journalists in Lagos, where he discussed his vision to repositioning the sector in line with global standards.

In attendance were Sports Media heavyweights, including Dr. Larry Izamoje, CEO Brila Media.

The Minister emphasized the unifying power of sports in Nigeria and its potential for economic empowerment, job creation, security, and poverty alleviation.

He noted that the Federal Government shares the passion for sports as a vehicle for national development.

During the interactive session, the Minister also announced plans to meet with the Presidents and Secretaries of all Sport Federations in the Country, and underscored his determination to leave no stone unturned in the quest to uplift the sector.

Replying to a contribution made by the Chief Operating Officer of Brila Media, Miss Debbie Larry-Izamoje on the inclusion of women and promoting the women’s sport, the Minister demonstrated his dedication to inclusivity, and vowed to promote and support Sports generally among women.