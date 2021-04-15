Overmars rates combination with Finidi George as “Best” in 121-year history of Ajax

Finidi George and Marc Overmars were members of the UEFA Champions League winning squad in 1995 and the duo formed the best wing combination in the club’s 121 year history, Overmars sensationally claims.

Finidi, who turned 50, is an Ajax Legend and the club honored him with a tribute video compiling the birthday wishes from teammates and head Coach Louis van Gaal.

Happy birthday to a legend from some legends. 😍 Finidi George = 𝟓𝟎! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/zHS8WhDv80 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 15, 2021

In his tribute to the former Nigerian footballer, Overmars said, “It was an unbelievable time at Ajax to play together with you.”

“You on the right side, I on the left side. I think it was one of the best combinations Ajax had in history. It was a great honor to play with you in this shirt.”

Finidi won three league titles, the Shield as well as the Champions League trophy, Super Cup and intercontinental Cup in his three seasons at Ajax.