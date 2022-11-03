Overhaul Super Falcons, Women’s Football – Izilien

Former Super Falcons coach, Godwin Izilien has urged the the egg heads in charge of Women football in the country to encourage a uniform pattern of football for every national team in the country to cultivate a new lasting culture.
Izilien suggested that having a uniform playing pattern at all levels will help grow the country’s football.
He explained that it should be fashioned out by the technical department of the Nigeria Football Federation and should be rightly monitored by the administration and football experts.
Godwin Izilien in a chat with FL, opined that the young players in various age grades in women football be exposed in other to accelerate their growth into senior football.
He said players from the Falconets should be allowed into the Falcons to hasten their transition, just as it was done with some of the new inductees of the Super Falcons.