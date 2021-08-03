Otubanjo receives Armenia Premier League top scorer’s Award

FC Ararat-Armenia forward Yusuf Otubanjo received his Golden Boot award for the 2020/2021 season shortly before the game against Alashkert FC, Monday.

Otubanjo scored 10 goals to finish the season as top scorer in the league.

A statement on FC Ararat-Armenia’s social media post read:

Before our opening match of the season away against Alashkert fc, our team striker Yusuf Otubanjo received the price for the best bomber of 2020/20 21 season for the premier league of Vbet Armenian.

The two-time league champions won 3-0 in their first game of the season away Alashkert FC.

Otubanjo provided the assist for the first goal (62′) before grabbing one for himself five minutes later.

The visitors wrapped up the three points with a 75th minute strike.