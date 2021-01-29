Otite Edafe drops his Nigerian Players Team of the Week

Otite Edafe drops his Nigeria Player’s team of the week, summing up their performances for the week – Monday the 18th of January to Sunday the 24th of January 2021.

Options are growing with various leagues coming back from their winter breaks. I’ll go straight into it.

Goalkeeper: Straight fight between Uzoho, Akpeyi and Okoye. Both Uzoho and Akpeyi came back with clean sheets, Uzoho takes it based on higher league level.

Defence: One of the weak spots this week so I have gone for a back three. Jamilu Collins returned to Paderborn’s starting lineup despite Chima Okoroji being available. He is partnered by William Troost-Ekong and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Midfield: A plethora of options. It being a Cup competition week, a few of our regulars were or started off on the bench. Ryan Sanusi of Beerschott is the lynchpin at DM, he is partnered in the centre by Obinna Nwobodo of Goztepe who is having a fantastic first season in the Turkish Premier league. On the left is one goal and two assist Anthony Nwakaeme of Trabzonspor and on the right is Joe Aribo.

Attackers: Front three of Ademola Lookman who played at centre forward for Fulham, in the centre is two goal hero Funso Bamgboye of Fehevar. Simy Nwankwo completes the lineup.