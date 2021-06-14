Otite Dafe: My Team of the 2020/21 Season

My team of the 2020/21 season. This is based first on personal and then on team successes and then league level third.

I’ll get right to it:

Goalkeepers:

Goal keeper Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam). In his first season of senior football is nominated for goalkeeper of the season in the Netherlands Premier league.

A close second is Adebayo Adeleye of Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem who helped his team gain promotion to the Israeli Premier league

Defenders:

Zaidu Sanusi (Porto) The left back broke the jinx of Nigerian players no doing well with Porto and also went on a fantastic run of games both in the Portuguese league as well as the Champions league.

Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers). League and cup double.

William Troost-Ekong (Watford). Promotion to the English Premier League.

Tyrone Ebuehi (Twente). Came back from a horrific injury to start 33 of 34 games for Twente and on a fantastic run of form, so much, that they are bidding o convert his loan deal to a permanent one.

Midfield:

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester). FA cup champions. Named regularly as one of the best in the world in his position.

Frank Onyeka (Midtjylland). League and cup double in Denmark.

Joe Aribo (Glasgow Rangers). League and cup double in Scotland.

Attack:

Peter Olayinka (Slavia Prague). League and cup double Czech league.

Paul Onuachu (Genk). Best player in Belgium, goalscoring record breaker.

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal). Europa League winner.