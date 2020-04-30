Otabor Targets Super Eagles Debut

Viv-Solomon Otabor says he is looking forward to a possible call up back into the Super Eagles after the current global pandemic is over.

Otabor, 24, has enjoyed good playing time with his CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian First Division League so far this season, making 19 appearances and has scored once.

The former Portsmouth and Birmingham city winger was drafted into the Super Eagles squad as a replacement for injured Samuel Kalu for the friendly against Brazil back in October 2019, but didn’t get a minute under his belt.

Otabor, who’s currently back in England with his family following the suspension of the Bulgarian league as a result of the global pandemic, told footballlive that one of his targets is earning a recall to the Super Eagles.

“Sure I will be back in the team, let me just take my time and continue working hard for a call.” said Otabor.

“I missed the possibility of representing my country, it’s a wonderful feeling to be involved , I will just have to continue working hard, keep the my head down and when the opportunity come around again, I’ll take it.” he told footballlive.ng.