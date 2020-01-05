Osinachi Ohale Scores First Goal in Three Years

Super Falcons star Osinachi Ohale was on target in her tenth Primera Iberdrola game for CD Tacon on Saturday.

Ohale scored a fantastic header as CD Tacon cruised to a 5-1 win over Sevilla in Saturday’s fixture at the Estadio Canillas.

The 28-year-old scored her side’s fourth goal from Thaisa’s assist, with three minutes remaining on the clock, after Lorena Navarro, Chioma Ugogagu and Gema Prieto had given Tacon a comfortable lead.

The CB last scored three years ago, when netted for her former Swedish side Vittsjo against Limhamn Bunkeflo on September 30, 2017.

Ohale and her teammates will hope to continue their fine form when they take on league leaders Barcelona on January 11.