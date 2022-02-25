Osimhen’s Napoli no match for FC Barcelona… Nigerian shut out as Aubameyang scores again

By
Editor
-
0
105
Vìctor Osimhen during the UEFA Europa League Knockout Round Play-Offs Leg Two match between SSC Napoli and FC Barcelona at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images)

Napoli’s European campaign this season came to a grinding halt on Thursday night as they were rounded defeated by FC Barcelona 4-2 (5-3 aggregate) in the second-leg Europa League playoffs, despite Victor Osimhen’s one man show upfront for Luciano Spalleti’s men.

Osimhen won a penalty – again like he did in the first leg – which was converted by Lorenzo Insigne, but Napoli’s overall attacking okay was stifled by the more solid Barca midfield.

The Spanish side made their intentions clear quite early in the game as Jordi Alba opened scoring in the 8th minute and five minutes later Frenkie de Jong doubled the lead with an exquisite finish.
Napoli halved the deficit through Insigne’s penalty, however, Gerard Pique restored the two-goal lead with his 53rd goal for Barcelona.
January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then wrapped up the goals scoring – his fourth in five games – for Barca in the second half with another fine finish.
There would eventually be a consolation for the hosts when Matteo Politano breached Ander Ter Stegen’s goal late in the game.
Barcelona thus progress to the round of 16 and the draw will be held today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here