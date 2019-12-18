Osimhen’s Health Causes Fright During Coupe de la Ligue Match against AS Monaco

Victor Osimhen suffered a hamstring injury in Lille’s 3-0 win over AS Monaco in the Coupe de la Ligue round of 16 match on Tuesday night.

Osimhen scored the opener for Lille, but minutes later was substituted after the Striker complained of dizziness and chest pains according to reports.

It was his 12th goal of the season and first in the League Cup as Les Dogues marched on after the comfortable win.

The Nigerian was replaced by Loic Remy and the French striker went on to grab a brace to send Lille into the quarter-final.

Meanwhile Osimhen’s compatriot Henry Onyekuru was missing in action for the home side.