Osimhen will match Higuain’s Napoli record – Maccarone

Former Middlesbrough forward Massimo Maccarone believes Victor Osimhen could enjoy as much success in Naples as former fans’ favourite Gonzalo Higuain.

Maccarone while fielding questions ahead of the new Serie A season acknowledged Osimhen’s importance for Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli.

The former Forward, who also played for Udinese and Sampdoria, believes an explosive start from the Nigerian could prove pivotal.

“I wish Victor to do what Gonzalo did even if they are two difficult comparisons because they are two strikers strong but very different in their characteristics,” he concluded.