Osimhen went on Goal Scoring Spree vs Sao Tome, but How did Each Super Eagles Rate

It was a one sided game from start to finish as the Super Eagles tore Sao Tome and Principe apart in the CAF Nation’s Cup qualifier in Morocco.
The game saw Ademola Lookman, Terem Moffi – got a brace – and Emmanuel Dennis all registering their first International goals, while Victor Osimhen stole the show scoring four goals and two assists, for the first time since Rashidi Yekini against Burkina Faso in 1991.
Old guard Etebo got in on the goal action as well with a very well taken free kick from around the box and Moses Simon also impressed as he looked to have put behind him rather underwhelming performances in recent times by scoring and assisting twice on the day.
Players’ Ratings
Francis Uzoho (5/10): He had little to do as he never really got tested like his opposite number. However he did make a couple of good saves when he was called to action.
Zaidu Sanusi (6.5/10):
The Porto left back never had to do much, however, he was sluggish when called to action and made some wrong decisions in the attacking third of the pitch, albeit he got the assist for Terem Moffi’s second.
He had a quiet but effective time on the pitch for 90 minutes, frustrating the opponent’s counter attacks.
Calvin Bassey (6/10):
The in-form Glasgow Rangers defender was solid throughout the match and was up to the task as a LCB, shifting into a more central defensive role in the absence of the injured William Troost-Ekong.
Bassey would later be substituted for Leon Balogun in the second half of the game.
Semi Ajayi (5/10):
Ajayi was shaky in defence and offered rather less going forward except from a very good pass on to the path of Ademola Lookman early in the first half which bore no fruit.
Ola Aina (5/10):
The Torino man offered some attacking muscle including the lobbthat set off Victor Osimhen’s run which led to Nigeria’s second goal by Moses Simon.
Aina did his bit on the offensive side and also dug the team out of threatening occasions with his calmness and well timed interceptions. He however did get a yellow card.
Ademola Lookman (7/10):
Looked sharp when called to action, got a goal for himself and two assists on a good day at the office.
Oghenekaro Etebo (7/10):
Did quite well and controlled the tempo of the game, however, he was sluggish and could have offered more. A well taken goal capped off a good day at the Midfielder.