Osimhen went on Goal Scoring Spree vs Sao Tome, but How did Each Super Eagles Rate

Joseph Obisesan
It was a one sided game from start to finish as the Super Eagles tore Sao Tome and Principe apart in the CAF Nation’s Cup qualifier in Morocco.

The game saw Ademola Lookman, Terem Moffi – got a brace – and Emmanuel Dennis all registering their first International goals, while Victor Osimhen stole the show scoring four goals and two assists, for the first time since Rashidi Yekini against Burkina Faso in 1991.
Old guard Etebo got in on the goal action as well with a very well taken free kick from around the box and Moses Simon also impressed as he looked to have put behind him rather underwhelming performances in recent times by scoring and assisting twice on the day.
Players’ Ratings
 
Francis Uzoho (5/10): He had little to do as he never really got tested like his opposite number. However he did make a couple of good saves when he was called to action.

 

Zaidu Sanusi (6.5/10):
The Porto left back never had to do much, however, he was sluggish when called to action and made some wrong decisions in the attacking third of the pitch, albeit he got the assist for Terem Moffi’s second.
He had a quiet but effective time on the pitch for 90 minutes, frustrating the opponent’s counter attacks.

 

 

Calvin Bassey (6/10):
The in-form Glasgow Rangers defender was solid throughout the match and was up to the task as a LCB, shifting into a more central defensive role in the absence of the injured William Troost-Ekong.
Bassey would later be substituted for Leon Balogun in the second half of the game.

 

 

Semi Ajayi (5/10):
Ajayi was shaky in defence and offered rather less going forward except from a very good pass on to the path of Ademola Lookman early in the first half which bore no fruit.

 

Ola Aina (5/10):
The Torino man offered some attacking muscle including the lobbthat set off Victor Osimhen’s run which led to Nigeria’s second goal by Moses Simon.
Aina did his bit on the offensive side and also dug the team out of threatening occasions with his calmness and well timed interceptions. He however did get a yellow card.

 

Ademola Lookman (7/10):
Looked sharp when called to action, got a goal for himself and two assists on a good day at the office.

 

 

Oghenekaro Etebo (7/10):
Did quite well and controlled the tempo of the game, however, he was sluggish and could have offered more. A well taken goal capped off a good day at the Midfielder.

 

 

Alex Iwobi (7.5/10):
Surprisingly, Iwobi wasn’t on the score sheet nor did he provide an assist. But, he had a solid game all round and controlled the middle of the pack very well alongside Etebo.
Most attacking plays started from him, a very solid performance for the reborn Everton man.
Moses Simon (8.5/10):
Finally putting underwhelming performances behind him, Simon had a good first half by creating chances, tortured his marker everytime he went 1v1. He got a goal and an assist in a perfect first half for him before exiting for old guard Ahmed Musa in the second half.
Terem Moffi (8.5/10):
Started the game not very impressively, but grew into it and showed class in creating goal scoring chances. He made the most of his strength and pace, two good goals and a good show in the national team jersey before making way for Usman Sadiq in the 71st minute of the encounter.
Victor Osimhen (10/10) MOTM:
The center Forward was in all shade of himself as he tore the defence of Sao Tome and Principe apart with his strength, pace and deadliness in front of goal.
The forward had two goals disallowed for offside in what was a perfect day in office for the Super Eagles’ star man.
Four clinical finishes and two assists and a man of the match performance, and it was a 7star game for the Nigerian prince of Napoli.
Substitutions:
Leon Balogun (7/10):
Came in and tidied up the defence, got on the ball comfortably, Balogun made vital tackles and interceptions, was lively and led the defence well in keeping a high line.
Emmanuel Dennis (5/10):
Not a very impressive performance for the Watford danger man, as he gave balls away and didn’t quite grow into the game, however got a goal from the penalty spot.
Ahmed Musa (7/10):
The captain of the side had a good game for twenty minutes and gave two assists. He made good runs off the ball to free up space for brilliant attacking threats.
Sadiq Umar (5/10):
Got on well and thrived from the flanks, created a few chances and made good use of his pace. He almost got on the act with an assist but for a vital block by an opposition Defender prevented a sweet cross on to the path of man of the match, Victor Osimhen.
Shehu Abdullahi (5/10):
Maintained the team’s clean sheet and made vital stops to threatening counter attacks from the opposition.

