Osimhen wants to finish ahead of Ben Yedder, Mbappe in Ligue Un

Victor Osimhen has set his sights on scoring as many goals to finish as top scorer in France by the end of the season.

Osimhen has netted ten goals in 18 appearances for Lille thus far and is only bettered by Moussa Sow (14) and Gervinho (11) in their first 18 league appearances for the Les Dogues.

The 21-year-old currently sits third on the scorers chart with Wissam Ben Yedder and Kylian Mbappé ahead of him with 13 and 11 goals respectively.

“I want to keep scoring goals, maybe I can be the highest goalscorer, maybe not, but I would love to become the highest goalscorer and to keep giving my best for my club,” Osimhen told The PUNCH.

“So, I want to get as many goals I can get for my team and qualify for the Champions League.”