Osimhen suspended, but Napoli win to keep pressure on leaders AC Milan

Victor Osimhen was not in the matchday squad for Napoli in the trip to Atalanta at the weekend, but Luciano Spalletti’s side recorded a comfortable 3-1 win to keep their title hopes alive.
Osimhen was suspended for the game in Bergamo with an accumulation of cards.
The Striker was also on international duties with Nigeria during the international window. He played 180 minutes of football in the World Cup playoffs.
In the absence of the Nigerian, Lorenzo Insigne stepped up and inspired his side’s win.
Insigne scored one and assisted another as Napoli tied AC Milan on 66 points, although the Rossoneri have a game in hand.