Osimhen suspended, but Napoli win to keep pressure on leaders AC Milan

Lorenzo Insigne celebrates victory with his teammates Andre Anguissa (R) David Ospina (L) at the end of the Serie A match between Atalanta and SSC Napoli at Gewiss Stadium. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen was not in the matchday squad for Napoli in the trip to Atalanta at the weekend, but Luciano Spalletti’s side recorded a comfortable 3-1 win to keep their title hopes alive.

Osimhen was suspended for the game in Bergamo with an accumulation of cards.
The Striker was also on international duties with Nigeria during the international window. He played 180 minutes of football in the World Cup playoffs.

 

In the absence of the Nigerian, Lorenzo Insigne stepped up and inspired his side’s win.
Insigne scored one and assisted another as Napoli tied AC Milan on 66 points, although the Rossoneri have a game in hand.

 

 

Bench role for Aina in Torino win away at Salernitana

Torino picked up three points on the road in the narrow 1-0 win against Salernitana in the Serie A on Saturday and Ola Aina could only get a spot on the bench.

An Andreas Belotti penalty in the 18th was enough to earn the visitors victory as Torino snapped a four-game winless run on the road in the league.
The win moved Il Toro to 11th on the table after 30 rounds of matches.

