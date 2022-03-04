Osimhen still masked up, but Forward looks sharp for AC Milan amid fitness concerns

By
Editor
-
0
90
Victor Osimhen in training ahead of the Serie A clash against AC Milan. Photo credit | sscnapoli

Victor Osimhen has cleared any doubts concerning his fitness after been pictured in training ahead of a top of the table clash against AC Milan in the Serie A this weekend.

Osimhen was pictured on the turf at Castel Voltourno in Napoli’s final preparation for the clash against the visiting Milan.
The young forward played a first 90-minute match since recovering from injury last week at the Olimpico against Lazio.
Gli Azzurri snatched a last gasp victory away at Lazio, but the Nigerian did not score.
Nonetheless, the Nigerian should be available for selection when Luciano Spalleti’s side host their title rivals at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday.
His seven league goals have come in three and four games less than teammates Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne.

 

A report on the club’s website confirmed that:
Axel Tuanzebe was back in the gym while Hirving Lozano and Frank Anguissa followed custom training schedules.
Kevin Malcuit spent time with the physios and in the gym, while Victor Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz took part in sessions split between the gym on their own and the team out on the pitch.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here