Osimhen still masked up, but Forward looks sharp for AC Milan amid fitness concerns

Victor Osimhen has cleared any doubts concerning his fitness after been pictured in training ahead of a top of the table clash against AC Milan in the Serie A this weekend.
Osimhen was pictured on the turf at Castel Voltourno in Napoli’s final preparation for the clash against the visiting Milan.
The young forward played a first 90-minute match since recovering from injury last week at the Olimpico against Lazio.
Gli Azzurri snatched a last gasp victory away at Lazio, but the Nigerian did not score.
Nonetheless, the Nigerian should be available for selection when Luciano Spalleti’s side host their title rivals at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday.
His seven league goals have come in three and four games less than teammates Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne.