Osimhen Sold AC Milan to Chukwueze

AC Milan has officially confirmed the signing of Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal on a five-year contract.
Chukwueze, 22, will wear the number 21 shirt for the Italian club.
He told th club that his Countryman and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen had a big part in his decision to move to San Siro.
“We spoke and he told me I’d love it in Milan. He said their fans are incredible and he very much helped my decision very easy.
“AC Milan is a club with very rich history, and I thought it was a joke when my Agent told me about the interest.
“But after sleeping over it and making my inquiries with Victor and Bacca who was my former teammate at Villarreal, I just knew I had to come.
“Osimhen and I even joked about who’d win when we faced each other.”
The youngster’s move to AC Milan marks the end of a productive six-year stint with Villarreal, where he developed from the youth setup after joining from Diamond Academy in 2017.
During his time at Villarreal, Chukwueze made 207 appearances, scoring 37 goals and providing 31 assists.
He was a crucial part of Villarreal’s success, including their Europa League triumph in the 2020-21 season under Unai Emery.
Additionally, he played a key role in Villarreal’s impressive run to the semi-finals of the 2021-22 Champions League and continued his fine form in the 2022-23 season, registering 13 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.
While he is not expected to feature in Milan’s upcoming USA tour matches against Juventus and Barcelona, Chukwueze could potentially make his debut for the club in a friendly against Monza on August 8.
The Nigerian forward’s arrival at AC Milan adds further depth and attacking prowess to the team, as they look to compete for honors in the upcoming season.