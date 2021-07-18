Osimhen scores Four in Napoli’s 12-0 over U.S. Anaunia

A first half goal haul for Victor Osimhen in Napoli’s 12-0 victory over U.S. Bassa Anaunia is how the Forward announced his readiness ahead of the new campaign in Italy.

Osimhen scored his in the opening Eight minutes of the match to double for Napoli before adding three more.

He completed his goal haul with successive strikes in the 20′, 35′ and 37′ inspiring his side to a 7-0 first half whitewash.

Five different goal scorers complete the rout against the no-league side, whom they defeated 17-0 four years ago.

Napoli Boss Luciano Spalletti also gave Michael Folorunsho a run out in the side’s first pre-season game.

They next play against Pro Vercelli, who play in the Serie C.