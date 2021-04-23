Osimhen scores as Napoli ends Lazio’s Winning streak in Goal fest

Victor Osimhen came off the bench and grabbed a goal, his 6th of the league season, in an absolute goal fest between SSC Napoli and Lazio, Thursday, at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Osimhen was introduced in the second half (71′) for Dries Mertens, who had scored Napoli’s fourth goal after a Lorenzo Insigne-double and Matteo Politano strike.

.@dries_mertens14 is now Napoli’s joint all-time top scorer in Serie A, level with Antonio Vojak on 102 goals #ForzaNapoliSempre — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 22, 2021

Napoli cruised to a comfortable 5-2 victory, which put an end to Lazio’s four game winning streak.

The 22 year-old summer acquisition scored in the 80th minute; his 6th goal in 18 Serie A appearances.

In the month of April, the Nigeria international has found the back of the net three times in five matches, helping push Gennaro Gattuso’s side to within three points of second placed AC Milan, with six round of games left to play for either sides.