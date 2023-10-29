AFCON 2019Players Abroad Osimhen Reveals Preference to Follow in Lionel Messi’s Footsteps By Joseph Obisesan - October 29, 2023 0 124 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring third goal during the Serie A match between Frosinone and SSC Napoli at Stadio Benito Stirpe. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Napoli striker Victor Osimhen recently revealed that he would prefer playing in Major League Soccer (MLS) over the Saudi Pro League if he were offered similar conditions. Osimhen had turned down a lucrative offer from Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window. While he expressed contentment at Napoli, he indicated his preference for the MLS if given the right circumstances. “I am happy at Napoli. People don’t know how difficult it is to play in Serie A. From a tactical and physical point of view, it’s one of the most difficult leagues to play in,” he said. “If I had the same conditions, I would go to MLS.”