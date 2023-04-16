Players AbroadWorld Football Osimhen Returns In Napoli Draw By Joseph Obisesan - April 16, 2023 0 34 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp NAPLES, ITALY - APRIL 15: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli competes for the ball with Isak Hien of Hellas Verona, during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on April 15, 2023 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images) Victor Osimhen made his comeback for Napoli in the stalemate against Hellas Verona in the Serie A, Saturday, at the Stadio Diego Maradona. Osimhen had missed three matches; AC Milan twice and a game against Lecce, through injury. The Napoli boss, Luciano Spalletti, brought on the Nigerian in the 70th minute, and he had an immediate impact on the match. Before his arrival, the score was still goalless and it remained so, but Osimhen’s runs and strength caused the Verona defenders much difficulty. In the dying moments of the game, he nearly scored a goal, but it came off the post instead. In the end, the game ended in a draw and it saw their lead on the Serie A table cut to 14points after 30 matches.