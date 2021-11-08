Osimhen returns but Napoli are held at home by Verona

Victor Osimhen during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. (Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen returned to action after missing Napoli’s last two matches, but the Forward couldn’t help his team seal victory against Verona.

Osimhen was ruled out of the games against Salernitana and Legia Warsaw with a calf strain.
He returned as a starter and played the entire duration, but despite registering three shots, none was on target.
However Napoli did get a goal, Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored (18′) to cancel out Giovanni Simeone’s opener just five minutes before.

 

Success gets cameo in Udinese win against Sassuolo

 

Isaac Success was a second half substitute for Udinese in the Serie A win against Sassuolo on Sunday.

Success came on in the final two of regular time with i Bianconeri leading 3-2.
The hosts took an early lead through Gerard Deulofeu (8′), but were quickly pegged back and trailed before the half hour mark.
First Domenico Berardi (15′) leveled for the visitors before Davide Frattesi put them ahead (28′).
However, Frattesi’s own goal before the interval levelled up the scoreline.
After the restart, Udinese got an important third goal, Beto with the decider just six minutes in.
Before the final whistle, the Referee gave Jean-Victor Makengo his marching orders after a second booking.
Victory on the day moved Luca Gotti’s side to 14th spot, tied on points with Sassuolo who are in 13th place on the Serie A standings.

