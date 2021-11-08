Osimhen returns but Napoli are held at home by Verona

Victor Osimhen returned to action after missing Napoli’s last two matches, but the Forward couldn’t help his team seal victory against Verona.
Osimhen was ruled out of the games against Salernitana and Legia Warsaw with a calf strain.
He returned as a starter and played the entire duration, but despite registering three shots, none was on target.
However Napoli did get a goal, Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored (18′) to cancel out Giovanni Simeone’s opener just five minutes before.
