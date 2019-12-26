Osimhen remains focused amid Liverpool, Chelsea links

Lille OSC striker, Victor Osimhen reveals he’s determined to keep improving despite speculation linking him away from the French club.

Osimhen has been a subject of intense speculation in recent weeks with a host of clubs including Chelsea, Spurs and Liverpool rumoured to be interested in the Nigeria international.

“Well, they are excellent teams and it will be a dream to play in any of the teams linked with but I am not distracted by the reports on the internet,” Osimhen told Sports Extra.

“People speculate a lot. We see a lot of things on the internet, but this is not the time to talk about this. I’ve not received any information about that. I’m trying to focus on my performance, playing for Lille.”

“I am really focused on doing what I love to do most which is to score goals.”

“I don’t know what the future holds or what tomorrow will bring but I’m eager to finish the season on a high note,” he concluded.

The Super Eagles star has scored ten goals in his first 18 league games with Lille and only Moussa Sow (14) and Gervinho (11) have done better in their first 18 appearances with the Les Dogues in the top-flight over the last 50 seasons.