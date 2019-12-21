Osimhen Ready for AS Monaco, Returns after mild scare over Health

Osimhen complained of dizziness after scoring the opener against AS Monaco.

Victor Osimhen is delighted to be back in Lille’s squad ahead of their league clash away to AS Monaco on Saturday.

On Tuesday’s night, Osimhen was substituted and rushed to the hospital following his complains of dizziness and pain moments after firing his side ahead in the 3-0 win over Monaco.

 

Having been passed fit to face Monaco on Saturday (today), the 20-year-old took to social media to express his satisfaction.

 

 

The Nigeria international will be looking to make his 18th Ligue 1 appearance when Les Dogues take to field against Monaco at Stade Louis II today.

