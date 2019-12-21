Osimhen Ready for AS Monaco, Returns after mild scare over Health

Victor Osimhen is delighted to be back in Lille’s squad ahead of their league clash away to AS Monaco on Saturday.

On Tuesday’s night, Osimhen was substituted and rushed to the hospital following his complains of dizziness and pain moments after firing his side ahead in the 3-0 win over Monaco.

Having been passed fit to face Monaco on Saturday (today), the 20-year-old took to social media to express his satisfaction.

Back with the squad,major thanks to GOD almighty🙏🏽I really appreciate everyone that reaches out to me,GOD bless y’all🙏🏽❤️another big game tomorrow @losclive https://t.co/PWMnV7gz4i — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) December 20, 2019

The Nigeria international will be looking to make his 18th Ligue 1 appearance when Les Dogues take to field against Monaco at Stade Louis II today.