Osimhen Reacts to Lille’s Victory over Nantes

Lille OSC striker, Victor Osimhen is excited with his team’s 1-0 victory against FC Nantes during Sunday’s Ligue Un encounter at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Osimhen was handed a starting role in the encounter but did not make much an impact on the day.

The Super Eagles striker struck two shots, with none hitting the target and had 40% successful pass rate but featured for the duration of the game.

His compatriot Simon was also on parade for the entirety of the match but his effort was not enough to save the Canaries from defeat.

Benjamin André’s 58th minute effort handed Christophe Galtier’s men the maximum points on the day.

The victory saw Lille maintain their fourth spot in the Ligue 1 standings with 46 points from 27 games.

Osimhen took to social media to express his delight at the victory and also demonstrated his happiness seeing his international teammate.

“An important WIN! good to see @MosesDaddySimon!!, the former Sporting Charleroi forward wrote on Twitter.

Osimhen, who has 13 league goals this campaign, will hope to add to the tally when his side take on Lyon.